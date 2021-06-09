BILLINGS, Mont. - The Western Heritage Center (WHC) announced it received a $12,500 Challenge donation that will help it meet its fundraising goal for its 50th Anniversary Landscaping Project.

Stockman Bank gave the donation in support of the landscaping project and will match donations up to a total of $12,500 according to a release from WHC.

Since announcing the challenge grant, WHC has received matching support of $3,500.

“2021 marks not only the 50thAnniversary of the Western Heritage Center, but also the 120thAnniversary of our home base, the historical Parmly Billings Library,” said Kevin Kooistra, Executive Director. “We feel this is the right time to make much needed landscaping improvements to revitalize and celebrate the beauty of this historical building and all of the history it holds.”

WHC said the Landscape Project targets the west side and front of the Center with new, decorative planters, walkways and four historical interpretive panels.

The initial consultation and design was provided by Land Design, Inc. (Stacey Robinson, Principal) and the project will revitalize the museum grounds on the corner of Montana Avenue and North 29th.

At this time there are plans to break ground in the early summer of 2021.

If you would like to donate you can do so by mail or by phone. To have a gift matched, you can make a donation through July 31 online at www.ywhc.org or call the Western Heritage office at (406) 256-6809.

Gifts can also be mailed to Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Avenue, Billings, MT 59101. Those using the mail-in option are asked to indicate your gift is for the 50th Anniversary Landscaping Project.