BILLINGS, Mont. - The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for temperatures to fall below freezing for at least one, if not multiple nights next week.

An unsettled weather pattern will impact the area next week, bringing periods of rain and snow.

According to the NWS, wet snow is expected with the system in the mountain and high terrain areas.

It is uncertain whether lower elevations will be affected, however, precipitation amounts over an inch are possible.

Temperatures will cool below average following a warm weekend, and a freeze is expected by Wednesday for most locations.