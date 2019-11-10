(UPDATE: 8:58 PM 11/10) According to Superintendent Christy Wright of the Wyola School District, classes will begin at 10 am Monday morning for Wyola Schools.
Multiple School delays for Monday morning have been announced this evening due to weather and road conditions.
According to St. Labre Transportation Director Larry Cady, St. Labre Catholic School in Ashland will have a 2 hour delayed start for school on Monday. Nov. 11, 2019. School will start at 10:00 am. All day buses will run 2 hours later than usual.
Pryor Public Schools will have a 10 am start, according to Interim Superintendent Dale Bernard.
Lodge Grass Public Schools will also have a 10 am start, according to Superintendent Victoria Falls Down.