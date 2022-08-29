BILLINGS, Mont. - A documentary about parent caregivers for children with complex medical conditions is coming to Billings.

The documentary is called Unseen. It will be shown on September 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lockwood High School auditorium.

Parent caregiver and advocate Jamie Buechler was instrumental in bringing the film to Billings. She said she's hoping the entire community will come see it.

"The name "Unseen" just opens that up," Buechler said. "We feel unseen. We feel unheard. The services we fight for, even though we have phenomenal doctors, we don't have what we need."

Buechler's twelve-year-old son Eli has a rare condition called HECW2. She described a recent experience with Eli at the grocery store:

"Yes, he's a big kid. He's twelve. One of the employees said, 'I wish my mom and dad could just push me around, so I could just sit there and be lazy.' And I just saw red. Which, I've come a long way on how I deal with things, because it was very hurtful in the beginning. This one just struck a cord with me. I would do anything for him to walk. Just those comments, whether they know they are being rude or not. I wish people would just stop and think a little bit more before they say things."

Pediatrician Patricia Notario with the Billings Clinic is one of Eli's medical providers. She said it's important to really see and hear parent caregivers, and find ways to incorporate them into the community.

"Children with medical complexity are a unique group of individuals who have numerous medical problems," Dr. Notario said. "But it goes beyond that. They require extraordinary care. And their caregivers have to do extraordinary work to bring quality to their lives. And their caregivers do it."

Beuchler said accessibility (including wheelchair assess) and inclusion make all the difference.

"For people to just see us, include our children, that would just make a huge impact," she said. "To invite us in."