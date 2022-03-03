BILLINGS, Mont. - If you would like to help Ukraine, here are some ways you can donate.

Care.org has a crisis fund, prioritizing families, women, girls and the elderly.

They are helping by providing immediate aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, cash assistance and more.

You can donate to Care.org's fund here: UKRAINE CRISIS FUND: Urgent aid for 4 million

Doctors Without Borders is another option for making an impact.

Donating will allow Doctors Without Borders to provide training n emergency medicine and surgical prep to hospitals that need it. It will also help them prepare medical kits for treating the victims of war.

You can donate to Doctors Without Borders here: MSF assesses response as Ukraine conflict escalates

The International Committee of the Red Cross works closely with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in helping in providing emergency assistance like food, water and other essential items.

The Red Cross also supports hospitals, health care facilities, provides medical equipment and helps rebuild critical infrastructure, one of the main humanitarian concerns in Ukraine as the conflict continues.

You can donate to the International Committee of the Red Cross here: International Committee of the Red Cross - Ukraine