BILLINGS, Mont. - Water use restrictions have been established by the City of Billings in response to record temperatures and high water demands.

Billings Public Works (BPW) said in a release the restrictions are allowed by the Billings Municipal Code and the City’s Rules and Regulations for Water and Sewer Service.

The restrictions include mandatory lawn watering restrictions for properties that use the City’s treated water.

Starting August 2, the City-wide restrictions will be effective until September 15.

Water use will be monitored, and restrictions are subject to change as circumstances progress the release said.

Under Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering lawns on Mondays from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm is not allowed for all residential, business or government properties. This includes parks within the city limits whether served by the City of Billings or Heights Water District.

People are asked to not over-water on Tuesdays to make up for the Monday restriction.

All properties and parks that are served by a well or irrigation ditch for lawn watering are not subject to the Monday restriction according to BPW.

“While area drought conditions are of concern, the primary reasons for the Stage 1 restrictions are to address equipment capacity, overheating issues, and to allow water tanks to fully fill,” BPW wrote in the release. “The demand for water has been extremely high since the beginning of June necessitating the use of all treatment processes and equipment.”

The level of demand they are seeing is typically only seen for a couple of weeks in August, however, BPW says the sustained operation at these demands and high ambient temperatures puts equipment at risk of failure.

Low river conditions also increase moss and debris scour, which BPW says can clog treatment processes.

“Also, with the sustained high demand, the reservoirs cannot be filled each day which results in lowered water pressure and less water available for fire protection.”

If Stage 1 measures are effective, BPW says further restrictions into Stage 2 or Stage 3 can be averted.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Public Works Department at (406) 657-8230.