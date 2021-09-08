BILLINGS, Mont. - Water in all buildings on the Montana State University Billings (MSUB) campus has been turned back on, however, it is not safe to drink just yet.

A water main leak on campus was reported on Sept. 7 and water to the entire university campus was shut down to locate and repair the leak.

According to a release from MSUB, the leak was not caused by nearby construction.

On Sept. 8 it was reported that the leak was repaired and water was turned back on in all buildings.

At this time MSUB says the water is not safe to drink until it has been tested, which will take a few days.

The water is safe to drink in the College of Business and Apsaruke Hall as they are on a different water system.