BILLINGS — MSU Billings says the campus is experiencing a water main leak, which caused them to shut off the water at 4: 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The College of Business and Apsaruke Hall, the College of Education and the Yellowstone Science and Health buildings have water. MSUB says it is safe to use the restrooms and drink the water from these buildings.

As of 7:25 p.m., the construction crew was working to fix the water leak, and MSUB is expecting to have more information tomorrow.