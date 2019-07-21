Water levels going down at Black Eagle Dam

The public is being cautioned to stay out of the Missouri River near Black Eagle Dam.

The reservoir waters are going into a draw-down, making areas look safer than they actually are.

On Sunday, Black Eagle Dam will lower the water levels five feet near the upper part of the Missouri River.

This is all in hopes of repairing a section of the dam that was damaged by a tree attempting to flow through during flooding season.

With the low waters, It may seem tempting to go out into the newly uncovered areas, but officials are asking people to look, and not touch.

"The concern for the public is those river banks are still wet and saturated, it can be really dangerous being right next to the river bank falling in or sliding on the rocks or something and getting carried away by the current and I want to encourage everyone to stay back away from the banks." said Superintendent of Great Falls Dams, Jerry Gray

The draw-down and construction will start this evening. But luckily, the project is only expected to take about one day.

After that, water levels will slowly be brought back to normal. If you'll be out on the river boating, keep in mind the water levels will be 5 feet lower than normal on the Missouri, bringing underwater debris and rocks closer to your boat.