Walmart Rolling Out Grocery Delivery in Billings

Walmart is taking the wheel to make grocery shopping even easier for customers in the Billings area. The retailer is expanding its popular Grocery Delivery service to bring delivery to the doorsteps of Billings and outlying areas.

Delivery eligibility is determined by where you choose to have your groceries delivered. Customers enter their address at Walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart Grocery mobile app for Apple and Android, to find out if the service is available where they are.

Here’s how it works:

When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart. Customers can also filter items that meet their special dietary needs too, like gluten free, paleo and non-dairy products.

Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by the store's freshness guarantee.

During checkout, customers select a time for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door.

Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose.

Customers can get three free deliveries with promo code DELIVERY with a $50 minimum order. (Exp. 1/31/20)

Walmart’s Grocery Delivery service offers customers their essentials as soon as the same day with a fee starting at $7.95.

If the cost of an item changes from the time the order is placed to the time it is packed and ready for delivery, the customer will always be charged for the lower price.

Customers can use grocery delivery to purchase items outside the grocery aisle. Toys, Baby, Beauty, Electronics and much more are also available for pickup.

From Billings the retailer won’t be tapping the brakes, with plans to continue to roll out Grocery Delivery across the country. Grocery Delivery is an extension of Walmart’s curbside pickup service, Grocery Pickup.