Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $70k

An issue that more than 20,000 Montanans are battling was the focus of a major event in Bozeman Sunday afternoon, The Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The disease, which causes brain cells to die and destroys a person's memory, was at the forefront of many minds Sunday.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's, which is the largest awareness and funds for research on the disease, relies on community members, many of whom have been personally impacted by the disease, to raise money for Alzheimer's research.

This year, more than $70,000 was raised in Bozeman, with millions more raised nationwide.

Senator Steve Daines says, "To say the 'sad, long goodbye' with this horrible disease. And that's why we're here today. My wife, two dogs, we're walking today in support of this cause."

Montana Alzheimer's Association Board Member, Kris Kumilen says, "I'm guilty of it as well, I thought it was the disease of old people. Right? It happens when people get old. And that's not actually the case. There's over 200,000 people around the country living with early-onset Alzheimer's and that's my family's story."