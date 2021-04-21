BILLINGS, Mont. - Walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine will be welcome at two vaccine clinics in Billings.

The clinics will be Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27, at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Appointments will also be available for the clinics as well by calling (406)651-6596 between 9:00 am Thursday, April 22, and 5:00 pm Friday, April 23.

The clinics will be giving first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those 16-years-old and older.

First doses of vaccine will be given at the Shrine:

Monday 8:00 am till noon AND 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Tuesday 8:00 am to 11:00 am

These changes in scheduling come after fewer people have been coming to the community clinics for vaccinations in recent weeks a release from the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command says.

“Unified Health Command partners continue to strongly encourage everyone 16 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for their own health and the health of their loved ones,” said John Felton, CEO and president of RiverStone Health. “We will work with other providers and community partners to reach out with vaccine clinics that are convenient to Yellowstone County residents.”

Businesses, churches and organizations can host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic by calling RiverStone Health at (406)651-6410 and leave a message or send an email to CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org. Calls and e-mails will be returned within two business days. UHC says they would like to have a minimum of 20 people to schedule an outreach