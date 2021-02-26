BILLINGS, Mont. - A walk away is being reported from the Passages Women’s Program in Billings.

Sienna Sunn-Plainbull walked away around 12:00 pm on Feb. 26 according to a release from Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections.

Sunn-Plainbul is a Native American woman who is five feet three inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The release says Sunn-Plainbul was sentenced for Attempted Robbery out of Yellowstone County and arrived at the Passages program on Nov. 11, 2020.

The Department of Corrections is asking for assistance in locating Sunn-Plainbul.

Sunn-Plainbul should be considered dangerous as she is facing a ten-year sentence for Felony Escape and as such should not be approached.

Information concerning Sunn-Plainbull’s whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.