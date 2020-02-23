Vigil held for Allison High Wolf

Tragedy struck Big Horn County five years ago, with the death of a young mother. But the community doesn't plan on forgetting her any time soon.

A vigil was held in Hardin Sunday in remembrance of Allison High Wolf, a Northern Cheyenne mother who was murdered five years ago today.

The ceremony involved a March of friends and family who sang songs and told stories about the young mother.

Allison was only 26 at the time when she was murdered at the Rodeway Inn, due to what family and friends say was domestic violence.

According to family members and those close to Allison, the man accused of murdering her, was never held accountable for his actions.

This has lead to the community gathering to remember her and bring awareness to her story.

The Big Horn County officials classified her death as, Undetermined, which has not satisfied or brought justice to Allison's family.

Friends and family of Allison are not only returning to the hotel, but are visiting the room where she died to grieve and mourn her properly. Though Allison may be gone, she is far from forgotten.