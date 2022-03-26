LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Billings Fire Department, Lockwood Fire and Yellowstone County Deputies are responding to a fire at the Exxon Refinery in Lockwood.

The call came in around 10pm and crews have been on scene since shortly after that.

Dan Carter with Exxon says there's been no report of injuries. Access near the refinery is being limited at this time. You're asked to stay clear of the area.

We have a reporter currently working this story and will update it as soon as we learn more.