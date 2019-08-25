The two victims of Sunday's fatal crash are identified by Big Horn County Terry Bullis as Thomas Tauscher, 58 of Hardin and Jerry Lively, 67 of Hardin.

Tauscher was the driver and Lively was the passenger in the backseat.

Two are dead following a semi vs. vehicle collision on Hwy. 313.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Kyle Hayter, a semi- truck heading southbound on Hwy. 313 encroached into the northbound lane, striking a 4-door Sedan.

There were three passengers in the Sedan.

Two adult male victims, the driver and backseat passenger, were pronounced dead on scene. The female passenger was transported to a hospital in Billings via Help Flight. Her injuries are undisclosed.

The driver of the semi suffered minor, to no injuries.

The crash happened at approximately 1:30PM Sunday.

MHP says the crash occurred near mile marker 16, just South of Hardin.

An investigation is ongoing, check back for details.