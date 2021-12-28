UPDATE: The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identifies the man police say was killed after a being hit by a Jeep early Friday morning as 60-year-old Rick Butler from Billings.

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived at the intersection of South Frontage and Intermountain Street. The driver of the Jeep, a 60-year-old woman, was not injured.

At this time, the investigation shows the Jeep was traveling west in the westbound lane on South Frontage Road when it hit the man who was walking in the same direction in the same lane.

Wooley says no arrests or charges have been made at this point, and the investigation is ongoing.

BILLINGS, Mont. - South Frontage Rd. between Intermountain St. and Arlington Ave. SW is back open after a crash early Friday morning.

Billings Police Department (BPD) reported a serious vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the area around 1:00 am Friday.

The road was blocking South Frontage Rd. between Intermountain St. and Arlington Ave. SW.

People were asked to avoid the area due to the road closure.

BPD reported South Frontage Rd. was reopened at 5:18 am.

At this time the conditions of those involved are unknown, however, the Incident Report Map shows a report of a “motor vehicle crash - fatality” in the area.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.