UPDATE: Crow Tribal Prosecutor Dave Sibley identifies the victim of Wednesday's shooting on Crow Agency as Joshua Couture.

Sibley says the shooting took place at the Teepee Service in Crow.

Couture was life-flighted out of area to Billings for his injuries and his condition is unknown at this time.

Fabian Dawes remains at large at this time, and is armed and dangerous.

BIA, MHP, BHCSO are all a part of the ongoing search efforts.

If anyone has information about this shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services in Crow Agency at 638-2631 or the Big Horn County Sheriff at 665-9780. In case of emergency, dial 911.

CROW AGENCY, Mont. - According to law enforcement sources, a shooting in Crow Agency early Wednesday morning left an adult man with severe injuries. At this time, it is unclear whether those injuries are life-threatening.

According to Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris, the suspect in this incident, Fabian Cruz Dawes, is currently at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Dawes is described as a Native American man in his early 30s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, medium build with several visible tattoos.

Dawes is currently on probation for charges of theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

If anyone has information about this shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect, please contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services in Crow Agency at 638-2631 or the Big Horn County Sheriff at 665-9780. In case of emergency, dial 911.

Big Horn County citizens, as always, are advised to remain alert and to report all suspicious activities to the Sheriff’s Office or federal authorities.

Jay Harris, the County Attorney, released the following statement: “For the present time, and at least until more effective efforts are made by law enforcement, any County citizen brandishing a firearm in apparent defense of their property shall enjoy deference as a matter of law due to the constant scourge that drug addicted punks present to our community.”

Further information and advisories will be made by the Crow Tribe and/or federal authorities.