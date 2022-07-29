UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 2 P.M.

Yellowstone County Deputy and Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim of the fatal crash that happened on I-90 in Billings Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Uwe Rolf Krahe, 59, of Billings. His cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE: JULY 28 AT 7: 40 A.M.

The deadly crash that killed one person on I-90 in Billings Wednesday evening involved four vehicles.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report drivers of vehicles one, two and three were slowly driving eastbound in the left lane as they were approaching a construction zone near mile-marker 448.

The driver of vehicle four was driving in the same direction but faster, and MHP said they think driver four crashed into vehicle three and then vehicle two, causing both to spin out.

The vehicle four driver then crashed into vehicle one's rear trailer, according to MHP.

A passerby began CPR on the driver of the driver of vehicle two, but it did not work, and they were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of vehicle two was a 59-year-old man from Billings.

The driver of vehicle four was injured and brought to St. Vincent's Hospital.

No one else was injured, according to MHP.

MHP said alcohol, drugs and speed are considered factors in the crash.

BILLINGS - A deadly crash on I-90 has reduced the flow of traffic in both directions near South Billings Boulevard.

According to MDT'S Road conditions map, multiple vehicles are involved and the several first responders are on the scene of the incident.

Both passing lanes on the eastbound and westbound sides are blocked.

Drivers are asked to consider an alternate route, or to slow down if you need to drive through the area.

We have a reporter en route to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.