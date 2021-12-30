They often don't know the resources available to them.

Today, one group received a massive donation to help some of the most deserving people in Yellowstone County, its veterans.

Veterans Navigation Network works to connect those who have served with the resources they may need to be successful.

They include crisis management to helping pursue an entrepreneurship opportunity.

Thursday, 41 Realty Group donated $50,000 to make that possible for more veterans.

“All these great resources won't do you any good if you're not aware of them, and that's really what we do is, you know, we're aware of the eligibility requirements or who really to contact“, Program coordinator Mike McManus said.

Blake Fuhriman knew the problems firsthand. He got into trouble after serving as an Army Ranger. A fellow veteran helped Fuhriman turn his life around, and the two of them decided to help others in the same position.

"We still can get better, we're always getting better every day, but we're at a point now where we are that reliable source that veterans can come to and know they're going to get followed up with," Veterans Navigation Network creator said.