HELENA, Mont. - Vehicle traffic on Hellgate Road and the campground at the Canyon Ferry Reservoir will reopen on April 30 at 4:30 pm.

The Bureau of Reclamation reports some campground loops will remain closed to pour concrete bases for fire rings, set picnic tables and to install curb stops at campsites.

All campground loops are anticipated to reopen following the completion of construction in early to mid-May.