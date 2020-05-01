Billings Police say the small single cab truck described as a vehicle of interest in Sunday's homicide was involved in a shooting in Butte on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement in Butte have detained a 21-year-old male from Billings in relation to their investigation.

The BPD Investigations division is working closely with authorities in Butte.

At this time, no charges have been filed directly related to Sunday's homicide on South 31st.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle of interest in the homicide that happened about 9:58 p.m. Sunday, April 26, in the 100 block of South 31st Street.

The vehicle of interest is described as a small light colored single cab pickup truck. Police say the vehicle was occupied by two people and there was a medium to large, light colored dog in the bed of the truck.

BPD is asking for anyone with information to call the investigations division at (406) 657-8473. If a caller wishes to remain anonymous they may call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (406) 245-6660.