BILLINGS, Mont. - Valley Credit Union announced it is renewing its $20,000 sponsorship of the Alberta Bair Theater’s Student Matinee Series for the 10th year.

In a release, Valley Credit Union says the sponsorship helps the theater bring in top talent to perform as a part of the education program for students of all grade levels throughout the region.

“Creating opportunities for our youth to learn and grow within the community is something our credit union is proud to support,” said Brandon Scala, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Valley Credit Union. “The enrichment these performances bring extends beyond the stage and directly into our schools and community gathering spaces, uniting and inspiring us all.”

The credit union has been supporting the Alberta Bair Theater with the sponsorship starting in 2012, as well as helping with a renovation of the theater with a donation of $25,000 to its capital campaign the release says.

“We are extremely grateful for the ongoing support of Valley Credit Union for our Student Matinee Series, which brings more than 20,000 students to the theater each school year from a 200+ mile radius of Billings,” said Jan Dietrich, Executive Director at the Alberta Blair Theater. “Knowing we can count on this partnership enables us to program the quality content our educators want to supplement their classroom experiences.”