BELFRY, Mont. - Due to a wildfire in the area, retail and P.O. Box operations at the Bearcreek Post Office have been temporarily suspended.

The U.S. Postal Service says the Post Office will remain closed until local authorities identify it is safe to return to the area.

Retail and P.O. Box pickup services for the Bearcreek Post Office will be temporarily available at the Belfry Post Office located at 115 Vaill Avenue, Belfry, MT 59008. The Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 11:30 am.

Bearcreek P.O. Box customers are asked to visit with a Belfrey Post Office clerk to get their mail during regular office hours.

Customer mail, packages and packages on hold will automatically be routed to the Belfry location and no further action is required.

To get the location of other nearby Post Offices and approved postal retail service providers, customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the postal service website here.