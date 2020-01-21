BILLINGS, Mont. -- Drone pilot Kevin Danz first started using his drones for professional photography. Now his drone services are being used by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office in search and rescue operations and documenting homicide scenes.

Danz, owner of I Fly Big Sky, says he's volunteered on four different homicide cases in Lewis and Clark County.

"I just got sworn in as the Special Ops/Special Deputy for Lewis and Clark County as their pilot slash drone pilot," he says.

Danz says there's many advantages to using a drone over a helicopter in search and rescue operations. He says using a drone is less expensive, can fit in small places, and can fly close to the ground at around 40 to 50 miles per hour. Another special tool that can really help in search and rescue -- Danz's drone has thermal imaging capabilities. Danz says he's been able to rescue a stranded diver and can also detect body heat underneath snow. Danz says his drone also has a speaker system to let potential victims know help is on the way.