UPDATE AT 6:25 PM:

US-191 is now closed between Harlowton and Eddies Corner.

Blowing snow on the road is causing reduced visibility and severe driving conditions.

Previous coverage:

HARLOWTON, Mont. - Severe driving conditions are being reported between Harlowton and Garneill.

The Montana Department of Transportation says severe driving conditions on US-191 are present between mile markers 0 and 23.

Roads after Garneill on US-191 are reported to be covered in slush/scattered slush.

Slushy roads are also being seen around Harlowton on US-12.

For the latest road conditions across the state, you can check the Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 map here.