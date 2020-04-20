Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says one person has died in the plane crash near the Billings airport.

Kevin Ploehn, Airport Operations Director for Billings Logan International Airport, says the plane was a twin-engine piper with one soul on board. He says the plane landed upside down in a ravine near the Billings Rod & Gun Club.

Right now the Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, the FAA and NTSB will be arriving on scene this afternoon. Once they arrive, the scene will be turned over to those agencies.

The Sheriff's Department will remain on site to secure the crash scene. Montana Highway Patrol will map the area with a drone.

Kevin Ploehn with Billings Logan International Airport confirms that a small aircraft has crashed near the airport.

A woman who lives in Rehberg Ranch says she heard a loud bang and felt her house shake when a plane crashed in the area near the Billings Rod and Gun Club around 10 a.m. She says her husband was driving back to their home when he saw a plume of black smoke erupt.

Several emergency vehicles responded to the area near the Billings Logan International Airport around 10 a.m. where a large plume of black smoke was seen.

