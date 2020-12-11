Update:

According to a Public Safety Advisory from Montana State University Billings, the water was turned back on Friday at 4 p.m. after a reported water main issue.

The advisory stated residents on campus should NOT drink the water until further notice, but restrooms and showers are operational.

BILLINGS- Montana State University Billings is reporting another water main issue that is affecting the entire water system on campus.

MSUB says the issue is from the city construction on Rimrock Road and Normal Avenue.

Everyone is being asked to not use restrooms, showers or water fountains/water bottle refilling stations on the university campus.

Porta Potties and bottled water are being delivered.

If you notice water turned back on, you are asked to not drink the water until further notice.

Employees on campus are being asked to go home immediately and work from home for the rest of the day if possible.

City College is not affected.

An update is anticipated this afternoon.