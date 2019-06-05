According to Billings Police Department, a section of downtown Billings is currently closed as crews work to repair a gas leak near the Billings Federal Credit Union.
Third and 4th Avenue N is currently closed from N 25th to N 27th Street, and police say buildings near the area have been evacuated.
According to Montana Dakota Utilities the gas leak was caused by construction in the area. A digger struck a 2-inch plastic main pipe.
As a result the the Federal building and another building were evacuated.
MDU says the gas has been stopped in the area and that repairs are underway. A timeframe to restore service was not known as 1:00 pm.
KULR-8 has a reporter on scene to bring the latest updates.