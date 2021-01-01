UPDATE:
After a crash earlier Friday, Airport Road is clear for through traffic, the Billings Police Department reports.
Sgt. Glenn Gunther of BPD said there were no reported injuries in the two-car crash. However, the at-fault driver was processed for DUI, he said.
BILLINGS - Billings Police are responding to a crash on Airport Road just east of the airport.
According to the Billings Police Department, the crash involves two cars.
Three lanes are currently closed due to the crash and people are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Sgt Gunther