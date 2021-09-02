BILLINGS, Mont. - Local businesses and individuals are being called on once again to help with United Way of Yellowstone County’s (UWYC) annual Operation Supply drive.

The drive aims to serve students in need and collects donations of school supplies and hygiene items in an effort to combat the obstacles that can keep a child from learning.

Supplies collected are used to stock local school pantries that are accessed throughout the year to help students in need.

“Our goal with Operation Supply is to ensure that every child is equipped to succeed in the classroom,” Kim Lewis, President & CEO of United Way of Yellowstone County said. “The generosity of the business community and local individuals helps make this goal possible.”

The UWYC garage doors will be open at 2173 Overland Ave for donors to drive in and drop off with limited contact on September 16 during regular business hours. Donors are encouraged to pre-sort and count their items prior to drop off.

Those who are unable to make it to the event who still want to help are encouraged to consider a one-time cash donation that will be used to purchase any gaps in supplies. Donations can be made safely and securely through UWYC’s website here.