BILLINGS, Mont. - United Way of Yellowstone County and Family Promise have set a goal of collecting 60,000 diapers as a part of celebrating United Way of Yellowstone County’s 60th Birthday during United Way’s Community Diaper Drive.

The drive will be at Underriner Motors, 3671 Pierce Parkway, on May 11, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and will benefit the Community Diaper Bank a release from United Way says.

Groups and individuals are asked to pull into the open garage doors, hand their donation to waiting team members and drive out without having to leave their car to maintain safe practices.

“All sizes and brands of diapers and wipes will be gladly accepted, however sizes 4, 5, 6 and pull ups are often most needed,” United Way’s release reads. “Cash donations are also greatly encouraged as Family Promise is able to purchase diapers at a deeply discounted rate from their suppliers.”

Felicia Burg of Family Promise said they typically distribute around 7,000 diapers a month in Yellowstone County, and that over the last year, that number has increased to 9,000 to 10,000.

“We are grateful to partner again with UWYC in a time where this community resource is more vital than ever before,” Burg said.