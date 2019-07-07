U.S. Women win second straight World Cup against the Netherlands

The U.S. Women's Soccer Team had a chance at winning back to back World Cup titles for the first time ever as the played the Netherlands in the final match in France Today.

Coach Jill Ellis and the squad coming off a huge 2-1 win over England in the semi-final without Meghan Rapinoe.

With her back on the pitch for the title match, the U.S. team had every reason to believe they'd again be crowned the best in the world

Scoreless through the first hour, but Dutch player Stefanie van der Graht hits Alex Morgan with the high kick. She gets a yellow card and the U.S. earns a penalty kick.

That puts Meghan Rapinoe at the spot, she seizes the moment with the first goal of the contest, it was a history making goal, at 34, Rapinoe becomes the oldest player to score in a Women's World Cup Final and assures her the World Cup's Golden Boot.

The U.S. scores again in the 69th minute, Rose Lavelle gets close and splits Dutch defenders with a left footed shot, her third goal of the World Cup gives the U.S. Women's Soccer Team a 2-0 lead and that was all they needed.

The U.S. Women win their second straight World Cup title, fourth overall, defeating the Netherlands 2-0. It's party time in France, Meghan Rapinoe wins the Golden Boot while Alex Morgan the Silver Boot. The U.S. Women's Soccer Team once again secures their spot as the best in the world.