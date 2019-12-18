U.S. Senator Steve Daines' statement following vote to impeach POTUS

U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines today released the following statement after the U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump.

“Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching President Trump and overturning the will of the American people since before he was even sworn into office,” Daines said. “This unprecedented impeachment sham has now been dumped on the lap of the United States Senate. It’s time to put an end to this and get back to work for the American people.”

The articles of impeachment will now be sent to the U.S. Senate where an official trial will take place.