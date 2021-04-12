CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Less than two months after a child's body was discovered on Crow Reservation, two women are convicted in tribal court of charges in connection to the disappearance of 8-year-old Mildred Old Crow.

Veronica Dust and Roseen Old Crow are convicted of endangering the welfare of a child and custodial interference.

Both women are sentenced to 18 months in jail and will be required to pay a $2,000 dollar fine.

Both charges are misdemeanors, the only type of charges allowed to be tried in Tribal court.

Crow tribal prosecutor Dave Sibley says the charges are connected to the disappearance of 8-year-old Mildred Alexis Old Crow.

Mildred was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2020 when non-custodial relatives notified BIA in Crow Agency they had not seen the child since July of 2018.

A subsequent investigation revealed Mildred was last seen in March of 2019 on the Crow Reservation in the care of her Crow tribal court-appointed guardian and the guardian's partner, the two women charged in this case.

On Feb. 17, the body of a child was found on the Crow Reservation.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's office says available evidence strongly suggests the body is that of Mildred Old Crow.

Investigators are awaiting the results of DNA testing before they can confirm the body is in fact that of Mildred Old Crow.

Charges have not been filed in state or federal court at this time.

A recent episode of Vanished: A Native American Epidemic takes listeners through the chain of events documented thus far before the Mildred's disappearance.

We will continue to follow any developments in this case.