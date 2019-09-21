UPDATE: According to the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, the two suspects that were arrested in connection to the vehicle theft from the Columbus football team have been identified as Grant Russel and Dalton Hilliard. Russel was charged with felony theft of property, obstructing a peace officer and criminal trespass to property. Hilliard was charged with a Stop sign violation, obstructing a peace officer, fleeing or eluding a peace officer, Felony theft of property, driving while suspended.

This story is developing, check back for details.

UPDATE: Columbus Police Chief Jacob Ward says the two stolen vehicles -- an Audi and a BMW -- were spotted last night in Park City around 9:20. The Audi was recovered in Rosebud County. Ward says school security cameras show the suspects on tape, but police cannot identify the suspects from the security video. The two individuals that were spotted in the Audi vehicle are in custody.

"I don't have any information at this point, as a matter of fact when we conclude here I'm going to search that vehicle and see where we're at. I don't have any other information as far as the suspects or the circumstances in which they were arrested," says Columbus Police Chief Jacob Ward.

UPDATE: Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the alleged vehicle theft from the Columbus football team. At approximately 2:15pm Saturday, KULR-8 confirmed with Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton that the two suspects described in the below Facebook post have been located and taken into custody.

KULR (Columbus)- Police are looking for suspects involved in a robbery of the Columbus football team.

In a Facebook post, among the stolen items, 32 phones, several watches, 17 wallets, 30 sets of car keys, backpacks, and two cars.

Law enforcement is looking for a silver Audi A6 with front end damage and a BMW supposedly heading towards Billings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Columbus Police department at (406) 322-5313.