HATHAWAY - The eastbound lane on I-94 was blocked after a crash near Hathway Saturday afternoon that sent two people to the emergency room for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 2:30 pm Saturday, a parked tractor-trailer was having tire repair when it and a mobile service truck were hit from the rear by another tractor-trailer the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The parked trailer was on the right shoulder of the highway and was not in the lane of traffic, and traffic warning devices were in place behind the vehicles to warn approaching traffic.

According to the sheriff’s office, two semi-truck drivers were uninjured, however, two people from the service company were transported to the emergency room in Forsyth for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck that hit the other was charged with criminal endangerment by Montana Highway Patrol and is currently in the Rosebud County Jail.