UPDATE: SEPT. 27 AT 4:08 P.M.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder has released the identity of the two people killed and the one person hospitalized after a plane crashed south of Billings on Sunday.

The family shares that Rob and Pam Stephens were killed in the crash. The Stephens' son, Riley, is receiving medical attention and the family asks for your prayers for all affected.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Stephens family and friends," Sheriff Linder wrote in a release.

The sheriff's office and coroner division is still investigating the incident.

UPDATE: Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says after several calls and speculations about the people involved in the crash.

Linder says even though the incident occurred near the Blain Airstrip, no Blains were involved in the incident.

The identities of the victims of the plane crash have not yet been released.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two people died in a plane crash in the area of Blaine Airstrip south of Billings Sunday around 7:25 p.m.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said in a release responders found the single engine plane on fire in a wooded area south of the Blain Airstrip.

YCSO said two people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, one person was hospitalized--their condition is unknown at this time.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are taking over the investigation.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.