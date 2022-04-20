BRIDGER - Multiple agencies are investigating a fire that left two people dead in Carbon County.

Not many details are available right now, but Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan says the fire took place at Honest Tom's Saloon & Casino.

The Sheriff's Office, Bridger Police Department, Bridger Fire Department, and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

