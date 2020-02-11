UPDATE 5:34AM - Sgt Horner of the Billings Police said Anthony Castro and Stephen Caplett have both been arrested after escaping from the Bighorn County Jail Friday. A third escapee, Andrew Parham, is still at large.

If see know where Parham is, you are asked to contact law enforcement right

Big Horn County Jail escapee Anthony James Castro is in the custody of the Yellowstone County Detention Center.

As of 12:00 a.m., the jail roster has Castro as an inmate with no bond and no charges listed.

Andrew Leroy Parham and Stephen Paddy Ryan Caplett are not on the YCDF roster at this time.

The three men escaped from Big Horn County Jail around midnight on February 8th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.