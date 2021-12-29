BILLINGS, Mont. - Two men are in custody after a shooting in Billings Tuesday evening.

Billings police officers were dispatched around 5:18 pm Tuesday for a shooting on King Ave. East.

Officers were able to locate a 50-year-old Billings man who had apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken by ambulance to a local medical facility.

According to the Billings Police Department, an investigation determined the shooting happened in an open field in the 3100 block of South Frontage Rd.

At this time, two arrests have been made related to the shooting.

Richard Mayer, 54, from Billings, was arrested for Felony Assault with a Weapon.

Robert Robbins, 57, from Billings, was arrested for Felony Assault with a Weapon and Felony Probation Violation.

The Montana Department of Corrections Offender Information reports Robbins has a previous offense of deliberate homicide in 1995, which was overturned in 2002 due to jurors being improperly summoned.

A plea agreement was made by Robbins, giving him 60 years for homicide and 40 years for robbery, with the time he served before 2002 counting towards his time served. Robbins was put on parole in 2016.

There is reportedly a known association between those involved in the shooting.

Both individuals are in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Article updated at 2:28 pm with additional information on Robert Robbins.