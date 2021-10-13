BILLINGS, Mont. - Following an investigation, two female grizzly bears have been euthanized.

The bears were trapped on private property in Carbon County last week, and an investigation found they were involved in the depredation of a livestock calf.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the depredation was reported, and following an investigation by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services (USDA) officials, a trap was set.

One adult female grizzly bear and a subadult grizzly female were captured in the trap.

FWP reports the adult was captured in 2018 after a similar depredation incident and released.

Both bears had been involved in two other recent depredations as well.

Officials with FWP and USDA Wildlife Services recommended that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approve action to euthanize both bears.

“Producers can reduce the risk of depredation by electric fencing small calving pastures, pens, and corrals. Distributing livestock away from brushy cover and creeks during the spring and early summer when bears frequently travel along these areas can also help,” FWP said in a release. “Additionally, putting salt, mineral, and creep feeders out in the open away from brush and water can prevent problems. Removing or installing electric fencing around bone piles can also prevent bears from being drawn in near homes and herds.”