BILLINGS, Mont. - On Dec. 28, Billings Police responded to a shooting at the 4100 block of King Ave. East.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim who appeared to have been shot in the left wrist and left rib cage area.

Court documents allege that roommates, 54-year-old Richard Mayer and 57-year-old Robert Robbins followed their neighbor out of the apartment building on King Ave., before pepper-spraying and beating him while he couldn't see.

The victim was able to get back into his car, where he heard a loud bang and felt pain in his wrist area.

Both suspects fled back to their apartment along King Ave., where they tried to have another roommate cover for them by saying they had been there all day.

They were questioned by police and taken into custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Richard Mayer is charged with felony assault with a weapon and is facing up to 20 years in prison.

Robert Robbins is charged with felony tampering with witnesses and informants and is facing up to 10 years in prison.