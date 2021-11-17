Truck drives into home on Howard Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A truck drove into a home on Howard Ave. Wednesday.

Billings Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell tells KULR8 that crews were dispatched to the incident around 10:23 am.

When they arrived they reportedly found that about half the truck was inside the house.

One person was home at the time, however, Mitchell reports nobody was seriously injured and that a passenger in the truck was transported to the hospital with minor injures.

The driver of the truck has been detained.

At this time a towing company is working to pull the truck out of the house.