HARDIN, MONTANA (May 15, 2020)– Big Horn County added four (4) confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. As the Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition announced on their Facebook page (@BHCMTResponds) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, 225 residents of the County have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tested, 210 test results were negative and seven (7) tests are pending, awaiting results at the labs. The four new confirmed positive cases bring the total number of positive test results to eight (8) in Big Horn County. Two (2) of the eight (8) COVID-19 patients have recovered, leaving six (6) active cases in the County.

The four new cases are:

Two (2) females in their teens

One (1) male in his teens

One (1) male in his 30’s

The four previous cases were:

Two (2) females in their 20’s

One (1) female in her 50’s

One (1) male in his 40’s

Two (2) of the earlier confirmed-positive patients have recovered. The remaining six (6) patients are quarantining and recovering at home.

The Indian Health Service (IHS) Public Health Nursing, with assistance from the Big Horn County Public Health Department, have been tracing the contacts of these new cases. As with previous cases, all close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.

“With the prevalence of coronavirus in the country and around the world, we had anticipated an increase in positive cases in Big Horn County,” said Board of County Commissioners Chairman, George Real Bird III. “However, it is difficult to see it spread in our community. It is a stark reminder that COVID-19 can happen anywhere at any time to anyone.” Commissioner Real Bird further asked Big Horn County residents to cooperate with public health in their efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Tracking down contacts to a positive case is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five (5) minutes, please call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have:

IHS Public Health: (406) 638-3478

Big Horn County Public Health: (406) 665-8720

Because the availability of testing supplies remains limited in Big Horn County, people who are not named as a close contact and are not sick should not go to our clinics or hospitals to seek coronavirus testing. However, if you are sick or have symptoms related to COVID-19, such as a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please phone your healthcare provider for advice. Please remember that even if you are asymptomatic (not showing symptoms) of COVID-19, you may be infected and can spread the virus to others.

IHS Public Health Nursing and Big Horn County Public Health wish to remind all residents of Big Horn County of the best ways to prevent the transmission of this illness: stay home; wash your hands thoroughly and often; clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces and items; wear a mask when in public; stay at least six (6) feet away from other people; and avoid travel out of the County if at all possible. And if you are feeling sick, do not go to work or leave your home; rather, contact your healthcare provider for guidance.