BILLINGS, Mont. - King Ave. W is closed due to an accident.
The Billings Police Department is reporting a two-vehicle crash at King Ave. W and S 20th St. W. The eastbound lanes of King Ave. are open at this time.
A woman in her 30s and two juvenile passengers were reported to have been transported for injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing and people are asked to avoid the area.
