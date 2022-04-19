MISSOULA, MT- Do you want to be John or Beth Dutton?

Well, looks like the Dutton dream has made Montana some big cash.

Patrick Barkey from the UM Bureau of Business and Economic Research released a study showing the cash flow into the state. The numbers are huge close to $70 million.

Here is just a small look:

- 527 permanent jobs in the state, not including the 624 Montana residents who were employed during filming as extras.

-$25.3 million in annual personal income for Montana households.

-$85.8 million in additional gross receipts for Montana businesses and non-business organizations.

The production of season 4 employed a total of 116 Montana residents in Montana. These workers worked an average of approximately 11 40-hour weeks and earned compensation of about $3.1 million.

Those employed include writers, directors, actors, and producers and those below the line (BTL), such as camera operators, grip operators, hairdressers, wardrobe consultants, or other workers.

But the dollar amount coming into Montana doesn’t stop there, Barkey traces it down to the actual person-to-person cash flow.

More than $15 million was spent in the communities where filming and other production activities took place.

$4.5 million was spent on accommodations in Montana, with considerable amounts also expended on food, transportation, security and location, and set materials.

A few examples, $91,000 in parking, $300,000 in security, and $2,229,874 in Per Diem.

Barkey outlines that the population of the state grew by 233 people. The new people who live in Montana are because of the Yellowstone production, reflecting working-aged families and their children who locate here due to better economic opportunities. Which will have a long-standing economic impact on the state.

You can read the full study here.