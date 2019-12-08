35th annual Road Dogs Toy Run held at Rimrock Mall

Christmas is now just a few weeks away as children are anxiously awaiting that visit from Santa.

But for some kids they may not get to experience a Christmas. One organization in Billings is stepping up to help change that.

Now in its 35th year, the Road Dogs Independent Riding Organization, along with the help of many volunteers and businesses were able to donate over $60,000 worth of toys to the Salvation Army.

Flatbed trucks full of toys arrived at Rimrock Mall Sunday Morning where the volunteers helped unload the toys.

Road Dogs president Mark Helmbrecht knows that this toy drive would not be made possible without the great people of Billings.

"Billings is a very very giving community and it makes me proud that they have been this way for years." says Helmbrecht

According to Helmbrecht, this toy drive has been the biggest one in terms of presents donated that will be given to the kids in the community.

"It's about the kids. All of our stuff stays local, in the local area of Billings, it doesn't go to overseas or down south. All the money is raised here local, all the toys stay here local, that's why we go with the Salvation Army they make sure everything stays local." says Helmbrecht

And for the volunteers who helped, the toy drive allows for them to make a difference in their community this Christmas.

Volunteer Michelle Harkins says, "I realize how fortunate I am at this time of the year you know, and it makes me feel good to be able to give back in that way and give kids a nice Christmas."

Helmbrecht says that even though the toy run is over, you can still bring toys down to the Salvation Army tree at the Rimrock Mall right next to Champs Sports.