It was a big day for St. Vincent Healthcare at Dehler Park as they were this years sponsor for the 5th annual Mustangs Mega Candy Drop.

The candy drop has become a summer staple in the community as kids of all ages lined up down both baselines before sprinting into the outfield where one thousand pounds of candy waited to be picked up.

And prior to the candy drop, Sibanya Stillwater gifted St. Vincent's a thirty five thousand five hundred dollar check to put towards their help flight program that helps aid the community.

"A really important stakeholder is the community, and today was very much about the community and the donation is designed to help St. Vincent and HELP flight to provide services to rural communities and we're very rural so it serves our purpose well." says Sibanya Stillwater CEO, Neal Froneman

The HELP flight program was the second hospital based helicopter program in Montana and provides air transportation for seriously ill or injured patients.