17th annual An Ri Ra festival kicks off in Butte

If you love live Irish music, head over to Butte!

It's day two of the 'An Ri Ra' Irish Festival, kicking off today in the Mining City.

This year is the 17th annual festival in Butte, and organizers say they're happy to see it grow each year.

This year, performers have come from all over the world including New York, Chicago, and even Ireland.

Local Butte band 'Dublin Gulch' kicked off the show this afternoon.

This is the second year the festival has done 'Irish Road Bowling' at the original mine.

Organizers say festival-goers braved the rain yesterday and they're expecting a few thousand people over the course of the entire weekend.

"It's a great resource from Butte, it brings in people from all over the country. People that I know from Idaho, from Washington, from Utah that travel here every year for An Ri Ra. So it's great for the economy and its great for the Irish heritage of the city." said Executive Committee member, Frank Walsh

Performances will be going on until about eleven Saturday night up at the original mine yard. The event is free and open to the public.